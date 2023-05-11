Artificial intelligence (AI) is sprouting everywhere in marketing technology. While it has been a part of many products for some time, ChatGPT’s launch made the topic white-hot. As a result, more and more AI-powered solutions are being announced every day.

Dig deeper: MarTech’s marketing AI experts to follow

Here is a roundup of actual AI-powered martech products, platforms and features announced this week.

Factoreal has released four new AI-powered email marketing features: Smart Headings generates email headings, Smart Buttons creates call-to-action suggestings, Image Generator converts text into images and Text Generator creates text based on an analysis of the brand’s voice.

has released four new AI-powered email marketing features: Smart Headings generates email headings, Smart Buttons creates call-to-action suggestings, Image Generator converts text into images and Text Generator creates text based on an analysis of the brand’s voice. Talking Medicines launched Drug-GPT on its PatientMetRx 2.0 platform, providing healthcare advertising agencies access to real-world insights about the lived experience, opinions, and sentiment of patients and healthcare professionals. Drug-GPT only uses Talking Medicines’ curated social data, making it more efficient and effective for subscribed healthcare advertising agencies to secure instant and accurate insights compared to alternative solutions.

launched Drug-GPT on its PatientMetRx 2.0 platform, providing healthcare advertising agencies access to real-world insights about the lived experience, opinions, and sentiment of patients and healthcare professionals. Drug-GPT only uses Talking Medicines’ curated social data, making it more efficient and effective for subscribed healthcare advertising agencies to secure instant and accurate insights compared to alternative solutions. Zendesk’s Zendesk AI improves customer experiences with several new features: Enhanced, pre-trained bots for messaging and email that automatically solve issues and leverage the company’s extensive database of customer intents; Agent assistance provides AI-powered insights and suggestions to quickly solve customer issues and use AI-generated content; Intelligent triage uses intent and language detection and sentiment analysis to create iterative workflows based on its classification of incoming customer requests.

improves customer experiences with several new features: Enhanced, pre-trained bots for messaging and email that automatically solve issues and leverage the company’s extensive database of customer intents; Agent assistance provides AI-powered insights and suggestions to quickly solve customer issues and use AI-generated content; Intelligent triage uses intent and language detection and sentiment analysis to create iterative workflows based on its classification of incoming customer requests. Capillary Technologies’s AskAira is an AI-powered content assistant which suggests appropriate messaging and personalized content to improve customer loyalty.

is an AI-powered content assistant which suggests appropriate messaging and personalized content to improve customer loyalty. Logiq’s programmatic ad platform has AI-powered fraud detection and analytics. It analyzes vast amounts of data to detect fraudulent practices, such as click fraud, impression fraud and traffic manipulation.