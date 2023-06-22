While Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a part of marketing technology for some time, ChatGPT’s launch made the topic white-hot. As a result, more and more AI-powered solutions are being announced every day.

And businesses are eager to get them. Thirty-five percent of chief revenue officers plan to establish a generative AI operations team in their go-to-market organization by 2025, according to Gartner. Currently, sellers spend 52% of their time on creating and delivering value messaging across the sales process, according to Gartner’s Seller Time Spend Assessment of 1,204 sellers in May 2023. Using generative AI in creating buyer-centric messaging and content is already reducing the time to produce and disseminate content.

Here is a roundup of AI-powered martech products, platforms and features announced this week.