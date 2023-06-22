The latest in AI-powered martech releases
Here is a roundup of AI-powered martech products, platforms and features announced this week.
While Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a part of marketing technology for some time, ChatGPT’s launch made the topic white-hot. As a result, more and more AI-powered solutions are being announced every day.
And businesses are eager to get them. Thirty-five percent of chief revenue officers plan to establish a generative AI operations team in their go-to-market organization by 2025, according to Gartner. Currently, sellers spend 52% of their time on creating and delivering value messaging across the sales process, according to Gartner’s Seller Time Spend Assessment of 1,204 sellers in May 2023. Using generative AI in creating buyer-centric messaging and content is already reducing the time to produce and disseminate content.
- Meltwater has added AI Assistants to its suite of products. One is PR Assistant which helps draft press releases and personalize pitches to journalists. Another is AI Writing Assistant, powered by the ChatGPT API, which drafts social content and features a DALL-E integration, enabling users to complement posts with royalty-free images generated directly in the Meltwater app. There is also Klear for influencer marketing, which uses visual search to speed the process of finding influencers relevant to a company’s goals.
- Sinch’s Customer Communications Cloud, has launched Smart Conversations, an AI capability that analyzes intent in incoming messages on any channel supported by the company’s Conversation API.
- Sequel.io’s Sequel AI turns live video into B2B content. It generates transcripts, blog articles, social posts and summaries, incorporating and optimizing relevant keywords and phrases.
- Aha Insights Technology’s Aha Intelligence is a generative AI analytics tool. Marketers can use it to summarize large qualitative datasets, apply sentiment analysis, synthesize connected and unconnected data points, provide supporting examples for insights and draft reports.
- Nativo’s released its ContentAI suite for advertisers and publishers. The new tool generates headlines with tone control, suggest preview texts, rephrase and refresh content, and analysis of campaign performance.
- Mailmodo‘s Prompt Hunt is a collection of 300+ AI prompts created exclusively for marketers. It unifies the discovery, submission and rating of prompts for marketing use cases.
