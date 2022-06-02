In a new partnership, Salesforce will make it easier for merchants using Salesforce Commerce Cloud to engage with TikTok users and make their products discoverable on the social platform. Commerce Cloud already has well-established integrations with social platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

TikTok has been adding shopping features steadily over the past year, positioning itself to compete with older social networks. “TikTok is home to a new kind of commerce experience, where community, entertainment and commerce blend, creating unique opportunities to engage with consumers and drive impactful results,” said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships at TikTok in a release.

Specific offerings. Among the capabilities created by the partnership are:

The ability of Commerce Cloud merchants to publish their products easily on Tik Tok using catalog-focused advertising solutions with simple one-click set up.

Use of the TikTok pixel to analyse and optimize campaign performance.

Advanced Matching to improve audience building for retargeting.

Merchants will be able to launch TikTok as a sales channel within Commerce Cloud.

Why we care. What is the future? Is it the metaverse? Is it CTV? Is it social commerce? Or is it something we’ve yet to anticipate? It’s a wise bet that, unless social media completely implodes, social commerce is going to be a big part of the future. It’s where audiences are and the ability to help them discover and purchase products without sending them to a different channel is priceless.

And for marketers targeting Gen Z and Millennials, TikTok is where the action is right now, with over one billion monthly users, almost half in the valuable 10-29 year old demographic. How long that will last, who knows? But it’s significant that Instagram and YouTube are trying to become more like TikTok every day.

