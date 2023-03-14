This week, business communications platform Reply.io rolled out Jason AI, an add-on that uses ChatGPT’s API, along with Reply.io’s natural language processing (NLP), to generate, personalize and optimize emails.

While earlier versions of Reply.io’s technology have been available to generate email sequences, this is their first use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The new Jason AI is available to existing Reply.io customers and as a 14-day trial. The pricing depends on the current Reply.io plan that users have.

First emails and responses. Jason AI uses NLP algorithms and the ChatGPT language model to identify specific keywords and phrases to recognize the intention of email replies received by the marketer. The tool can then generate suggested responses.

Users can select the option to review responses before they’re sent out. If marketers and sales associates are comfortable with the AI’s performance, they can opt for the tool to automatically send out messages without review.

“Right now we employ the concept of ‘human in the loop’ where all conversations are confirmed and proofread by humans to ensure quality and security of replies,” said Anatol Kisil, Reply.io’s VP of product. “This will greatly boost teams and individuals productivity, allowing focus on more smart work instead of repetitive conversations.”

Kisil said, “Jason AI can generate the first email and the follow-ups from a short description of the user’s offer, so users can run the sequence in several minutes. It’s also creating whole conversation sequences optimized for business needs like sales, recruiting, onboarding, events, fundraising and others.”

Beyond email. Jason AI can also suggest other channels where contacts are — like SMS, LinkedIn and WhatsApp — depending on what data is available on current contacts through their previous messages, and through a CRM integration in the Reply.io platform.

“For now Jason AI can write new emails and replies to emails — more social channels will follow in the coming months,” said Kisil. “Our platform is a provider of data solutions as well, so contacts are sourced from our prospects and organization database.”

Why we care. ChatGPT integrations are flooding the B2B tech space this year. With tools from the likes of Salesforce and HubSpot, organizations at the enterprise level and smaller that use a CRM will have the opportunity to pair their data set with ChatGPT capabilities and automate some of the work that goes into their personalized outreach.