While Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a part of marketing technology for some time, ChatGPT’s launch made the topic white-hot. As a result, more and more AI-powered solutions are being announced every day.

Here is a roundup of AI-powered martech products, platforms and features announced this week.

OpenAI released new versions of GPT-3.5-turbo and GPT-4 with a new capability, function calling. This lets developers describe programming functions and have the GPTs create code to execute those functions. The company also cut the price of its most popular embeddings and ChatGPT models. The cost of text-embedding-ada-002 was cut by 75% to $0.0001 per 1K tokens. OpenAI reduced the price of tokens for GPT-3.5 turbo, its most popular chat model by 25%.

Movable Ink's Movable Ink AI is a unified suite of four AI functions, called models. The Generation Model creates email subject lines; Prediction Model analyzes customer behaviors, preferences and campaign data to predict and automate messages; Vision Model detects, classifies and tags visual and text elements from content to make it more effective; Insights Model builds customer profiles based on a distribution of evolving tastes and engagement data.

Rows' Rows AI Analyst for spreadsheets summarizes the main takeaways from any dataset in natural language; runs an analysis that extracts trends, generates pivots, and identifies patterns; and answers any questions about the data, generating a table/cell with answers, following the workflow.

Kontent.AI added AI to its headless CMS platform. The integrated functionality "provides control of content from ideation to editing to customer experience in real time, showing what content will look like on your own websites and applications."

VDO.AI is a new AI-powered programmatic ad platform. It has contextual targeting that analyzes web pages to increase the relevance of the ads. The platform also gives publishers access to real-time bidding through its proprietary AI Bidding Engine.

AMA (A Million Ads) Studio.AI syncs audio files with script lines and selects relevant data triggers for personalized ad experiences across leading audio platforms, including Spotify, Pandora, Acast and iHeart.

Scibids, in partnership with Tinuiti, has a new product called Scibids AI Insights Solution. It provides transparency and control over the ad decision process within Scibids' AI-powered customizable algorithms.

Skai's Executive Solutions is a suite of AI-powered functions providing insights into omnichannel marketing. These functions include Executive HQ which aggregates and visualizes data from all media giving access to all spend and performance information; and Media Forecasting iterates and predicts spend performance and recommends further changes to budget allocations.