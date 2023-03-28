Movable Ink, the personalized content platform, has announced the launch of a new mobile suite, adding to the range of channels where it can use data to create personalized engagement with users. Capabilities to render personal experiences in real time will now extend across media-rich push notifications, in-app messages, mobile app inboxes and SMS.

The aim is to deliver visual content that renders for each individual customer at the moment of impression. This builds on Movable Ink’s experience with providing dynamic content for emails that renders at moment of opening, and a similar offering for web pages and landing pages.

Why we care. Two reasons. First, it’s yet another example of a vendor originally known for innovation in one niche channel — in this case email — gradually expanding their offerings to encompass the much wider range of channels marketers need to address today.

Second, there’s a recognition that the way to stand out from the endless noise of mindless and predictable re-targeting is to send rich messages designed to engage users in the moment.

Based on SMS in beta. This development is supported by data from an SMS beta trial in the U.S. and the U.K. that showed lifts in click-throughs, conversions and average order value.

The mobile suite enables the following capabilities:

Capture behavioral data within apps and use it to generate 1:1 personalized content across mobile and other channels.

Deep linking to allow seamless connections between, for example, email and mobile messages and specific locations in the mobile app.

Improved attribution in mobile channels.