LiveIntent released Identity Enrichment on the Salesforce AppExchange today. The Identity Enrichment app lets users match customers in their CRM against identity, demographic and behavioral data from the updated and licensed LiveIntent Identity Graph.

“Identity Enrichment is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by delivering them accurate CRM data,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange.

Earlier this year, Salesforce added AI-powered identity resolution capabilities to their Marketing Cloud. The Identity Enrichment app provides another identity option for marketers who prefer the flexibility of building out their stack with the AppExchange.

Multiple identifiers. The Identity Enrichment app provides users with a simplified customer matching process using LiveIntent’s continuously authenticated and licensed Identity Graph. The graph matches customers against multiple identifiers, including emails, phone numbers, mobile identifiers and addresses.

Once the customer in the marketer’s CRM is matched with the graph, LiveIntent will dedupe, cleanse and enrich the first-party data around the customer. This enriched data includes licensed identity, demographic, behavioral and interest data that marketers can use to improve marketing and advertising campaigns, as well as customer service functions.

“LiveIntent’s Identity Enrichment app helps brands enrich customer records with high-quality data and reduce duplicate CRM records,” Mano Pillai, Chief Product Officer at LiveIntent, explained.

Building on first-party data. For marketers to overcome the challenges of third-party cookie deprecation and new privacy regulations, they need to make the most of their first-party data. The problem is that customers they’ve already contacted directly can get lost in the maze of data fragmentation across all the digital channels that continue to proliferate.

“Brands, retailers and publishers will need efficient, comprehensive, and accurate solutions to leverage their first-party data for growth,” said Pillai. “LiveIntent Identity Enrichment app has the services to ensure their first-party data is complete, verified, and addressable.”

Why we care. Identity resolution helps marketers engage their most relevant customers. The availability of Identity Enrichment on the AppExchange helps a B2B marketer like Salesforce be more relevant to their customers.

Salesforce also launched a new experience for their AppExchange earlier this year, improving the ability for marketers to find what they want on the app marketplace. This is all part of the evolution in marketing where customers — marketers and consumers alike — want to feel like they are in the driver’s seat when making purchases.

