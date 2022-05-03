Precision marketing provider Integrate has announces new capabilities for Precision Social and Cross-Channel Insights within its Demand Acceleration Platform. The announcement came at the Forrester B2B Summit in Austin, Texas.

What Precision Social does. Precision Social includes capabilities for:

Account targeting, using customer intent to prioritize accounts for social targeting on LinkedIn.

A full-service creative solution for LinkedIn ads.

Integration between LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms and the Demand Acceleration Platform to validate and route leads to marketing automation and CRM systems.

Enhancement of leads with firmographic data and (North America only) business emails.

Cross-Channel Insights. Precision Social joins Precision Syndication (content), Precision Digital (digital ads) and Precision Events in the Demand Acceleration Platform Portfolio. Cross-channel insights enables a centralized view of campaign performance across social, content syndication, advertising, and in-person and virtual events.

Why we care. The trend in ABM is away from platforms that simply allow identification and prioritization of target accounts based on firmographic and intent data and towards more comprehensive offerings that enable execution on account-based insights within the same platform.

Integrate, of course, is not seeking to replace marketing automation or social media management, let alone CRM, but by stitching solutions and channels together it seeks to provide data-based opportunities to optimize and accelerate demand and lead generation campaigns.

