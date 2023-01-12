Appointment-making platform Booksy, popular especially in the beauty industry for booking clients, is a versatile digital marketing tool for many small businesses. The platform provides assets that businesses can use to promote themselves on digital channels, and these assets are now more easily accessible because of the digital asset management (DAM) system recently implemented.

Booksy also benefited internally from their digital asset upgrade. It made assets easier to create and access across their growing organization. They now have 19 million users, and over 500 employees.

“It’s really helped us to tie everything together and put everything in one place so it’s easy to find,” said Rebecca Baxter, Booksy’s global marketing coordinator, at The MarTech Conference. “So if marketing teams all over the world are looking for [assets to] support this step of the journey, they can easily find one link to that collection [of assets].”

Dig deeper: What is digital asset management?

Silos, inefficiencies and duplicates

Before implementing the DAM supplied by digital asset management company Bynder, Booksy’s content was less organized, creating inefficiencies and silos.

“We were using Google Drive and we struggled with how to keep version control,” said Baxter. “You find a file on the Google Drive, and you think that’s the most updated version, but it’s really not. There could be duplicate files, duplicate folders, so it’s really hard.”

She added, “The lack of governance made things difficult and people were just assuming that anything they found could be used, but that really wasn’t always the case. So we wanted something where we could really have that version control, really have a good management system so when people are pulling things off of here, we know it’s going to be the most updated version and it’s ready to go live.”

Aligning with product positioning and local promotional materials

The new DAM allowed Booksy to consolidate internal marketing and sales assets for Booksy’s outreach to their small-business customers. Additionally, it made digital marketing assets accessible as part of Booksy’s services to customers.

“We have different stages of our product positioning and it helps us to align our assets to those different steps,” said Baxter.

As Booksy continues to grow, they now have markets in six different countries. Even though they began in Poland, the U.S. is now their biggest market.

“We have tiles that we put on our home page, one for each country that we work with,” Baxter explained. “And that way they can find their country-specific localized materials in one place very easily. It keeps them accountable, making sure that you know they’re using materials that follow our brand guidelines, that they’re the most updated versions and that they’ve been approved by the global teams in order to use in their regional markets.”

Dig deeper: How to build your DAM foundation

Coordinate marketing and sales

The DAM helps Booksy’s marketing team create single folders of the best, most timely assets, which they can share with sales team members. Doing this builds efficiencies and reduces the circulation of the wrong assets, or of duplicates.

“For the sales team, we put collections together for each type of sales material — whether it’s a brochure or a one-pager or a rack card,” said Baxter. “They can easily go to the collection for brochures and find what they’re looking for instead of searching through the hundred sales materials that we have loaded.”

When Booksy is rolling out a new feature for its services, that’s something sales will want to take to Booksy customers. Marketing will place all related assets in a single collection. Those assets could include a video, a sizzle reel or a brochure that describes the new feature.

“The guiding principle really on all of this is collaboration,” Baxter said. “I use collaboration and communication when I’m talking about my job responsibilities, and the way that we manage our assets is definitely part of that. It really helps us to collaborate when we have this one system that we all use, and that we’re thinking on a global level while everyone’s acting locally and doing what they need to do in their own markets.”

Register for The MarTech Conference here.

Get MarTech! Daily. Free. In your inbox. Subscribe Processing... See terms.