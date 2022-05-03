Good morning: Everything a company does is part of its marketing
Customers notice when an organization’s values don’t align with its brand values.
Good morning, Marketers, here’s some perspective on branding.
Everything a business does is marketing. Every activity, whether or not it’s customer-facing, either supports the brand value or it doesn’t. Example: A friend got a sales job at a retail chain which is famous for its customer service. She told me all about how good they are at onboarding, rewarding and respecting the sales staff. That supports the brand by empowering the staff.
Things like that are beyond marketing’s purview and difficult to measure. Still, they should be kept in mind when getting the holistic view of the customer’s brand experience. Ultimately all companies are selling the same thing: Trust. When the organization’s values don’t align with the brand values, that trust is eroded.
Constantine von Hoffman,
Managing Editor