Good morning: An organization without sergeants is an organization without a clue
They are the institutional memory, the people who know how things are done and where things are.
Strange fact of the day: The Russian Army has no sergeants. Sergeants have played a key role in the military as long as humans have had militaries. They are the institutional memory, the people who know how things are done and where things are. Their job is knowing that and training others so that information is never lost. You can see where that matters.
While training to become an officer in the U.S. Army I was told: Always listen to your sergeant. Why? Because while I had the authority to give orders, I lacked the knowledge to give useful ones. There are sergeants in every business. Unfortunately, they seldom get the recognition and recompense they deserve. Who are they in your organization? Are you smart enough to listen to them?
