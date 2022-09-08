Today, customer experience (CX) company ActionIQ announced a new partnership with consulting firm Slalom that will make specialized services available for users of the ActionIQ CX Hub.

ActionIQ has evolved its CDP offering over the last eight years, with a B2C and media focus. The company introduced its CX Hub earlier this year and is undergoing a rebrand as AIQ.

The company also recently partnered with InfoSum to offer second-party-data clean room support to brands and publishers.

Strategy and implementation services. Services offered by Slalom include marketing and CX applications for the AIQ CX Hub.

Research, marketing strategy and use case development are all part of Slalom’s services. Others include assistance in implementing and integrating AIQ at an organization, as well as integrating AIQ CX Hub with other platforms that support advertising, analytics, engagement and sales and service systems.

Slalom will also offer managed services, including change management, governance and expansion.

Read next: Implementing a CDP? Have use cases ready for a smooth transition

Get MarTech! Daily. Free. In your inbox. Processing...Please wait. SUBSCRIBE See terms.

Why we care. It’s a big step forward for an enterprise to centralize their data in a CDP. It’s another thing to activate that data and use it effectively to power customer experience. For organizations that are on the fence about replacing their legacy data solution, specialized services might make the decision more realistic and manageable.