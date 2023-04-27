Did you know that two years ago, $19.2 billion was spent on third-party data? But with changes around data privacy, collecting third-party data is coming to an end. The elimination of third-party cookies presents challenges for creating hyper-targeted, measurable campaigns.

But there’s a solution: first-party data. By collecting data directly from customers, you can provide authentic experiences that encourage deeper connections and loyalty to your brand. And the move from third-party cookies to first-party data presents opportunities to learn more about your audience’s interests, preferences, characteristics, and behaviors.

OneTrust’s The Complete Guide to First-Party Data outlines everything you need to know about first-party data. You’ll learn why it benefits your efforts, how and where to collect it, best practices around data collection and usage, and recommended technologies for streamlining your processes. Plus, it includes real-world examples of how brands are leveraging first-party data today.

Visit Digital Marketing Depot to get your copy.