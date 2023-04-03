The challenge in writing about content marketing experts is they’ve likely already written it and written it better. The people in this group have authored enough important and influential business books to stock a library. They write and produce content, they talk about it at conferences and they know where it’s going and why.

If you want your content to connect, these are the people who can tell you how. Without further adieu, we present in alphabetical order, MarTech’s content marketing experts to follow.

Scott Abel

Scott is content strategy evangelist for Heretto and his nickname is “The Content Wrangler.” That’s also the name of his LinkedIn networking group for content professionals, which has more than 15,000 members. He’s co-author of “Intelligent Content: A Primer” and “The Language of Content Strategy” and creator of the Content Strategy Series of books from XML Press. Brand Quarterly Magazine ranked Scott as one of the 50 most influential marketing thought leaders.

Michael Brenner

Michael is CEO and founder of Marketing Insider Group. He’s author of two bestselling books, “The Content Formula” and “Mean People Suck,” named one of the Best Inspirational Books of 2019 by by Inc Magazine. The MarTech contributor has been recognized as a Top Business Speaker by Huffington Post and a Top CMO Influencer by Forbes.

Ann Handley

Ann may be biggest voice and influencer in content marketing. She’s chief content officer for Marketing Profs, the marketing training and education company with more than 600,000 subscribers. She is author of the best-selling books “Everybody Writes: Your Go-To Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content” and “Content Rules: How to Create Killer Blogs, Podcasts, Videos, Ebooks, Webinars (and More) That Engage Customers and Ignite Your Business” (co-authored with C.C. Chapman).

A. Lee Judge

Lee is the co-founder and CMO of Content Monsta, a content marketing agency focusing on creating multimedia business content such as videos, podcasts and virtual events. He has more than 25 years B2B marketing experience and is a leading LinkedIn video creator, Forbes Agency Council member and am in-demand event speaker.

Julia McCoy

Julia is president of Content at Scale, as well as business content strategist at Content Hacker. She is the author of “The Content Writer’s Handbook,” “Practical Content Strategy and Marketing” and “Create Content Without Burnout: How Entrepreneurs Can Position Their Voice and Brand in the World Without Overload, Frustration or Burnout.” She also hosts The Content Transformation Podcast.

Website: ContentHacker

LinkedIn: JuliaEMcCoy 20K followers

20K followers Twitter: @JuliaEMcCoy 20.5K followers

Aaron Orendorff

Aaron is the head of marketing at Recart and founder of IconiContent. Previously, he was VP of marketing at Common Thread Collective, editor in chief of Shopify Plus and global deputy editor at Intuit QuickBooks. A member of the Forbes Communication Council, his work has appeared in The New York Times, Mashable, Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Lifehacker, Inc., Success Magazine and the Content Marketing Institute.

Joe Pulizzi

A serial entrepreneur, Joe’s startups include the content entrepreneur event Creator Economy Expo (CEX) and the Content Marketing Institute. He’s the author of seven books including “Content Inc.” and “Epic Content Marketing,” which was named a Must-Read Business Book by Fortune Magazine. As if that wasn’t enough, Joe hosts two weekly podcasts, Content Inc. and This Old Marketing with Robert Rose. His foundation, The Orange Effect, delivers speech therapy and technology services to over 350 children in 35 states.

Robert Rose

Robert is founder and chief troublemaker for The Content Advisory, and the chief strategy advisor with the Content Marketing Institute. He’s the author of several books, including “Killing Marketing,” “Experiences: The Seventh Era of Marketing” and “Managing Content Marketing”. He’s a regular speaker at major conferences and co-hosts the podcast This Old Marketing with Joe Pulizzi.

Mark Schaeffer

Mark studied under Peter Drucker and has advanced degrees in marketing and organizational development. He is a faculty member of the graduate studies program at Rutgers University. He has written 10 books including “The Content Code,” “Marketing Rebellion,” “Belonging to the Brand” and “Return on Influence,” the first book ever written on influence marketing. Host of the podcast The Marketing Companion, Mark is also a columnist for The Harvard Business Review, and Entrepreneur Magazine.