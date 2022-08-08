Nearly a quarter (23%) of marketers say their biggest challenge is getting internal alignment on go-to-market initiatives across departments, according to a survey conducted by MarTech in partnership with Highspot.

Differentiating their brand from competitors was next on the list of biggest marketing challenges with 17%. Driving demand (15%) and proving ROI (14%) were practically tied for third. The report, “How Marketing Can Rise Above Economic Uncertainty,” surveyed nearly 300 marketing managers, directors and executive leaders from small, midsize and enterprise brands across the U.S.

Customers want to do it for themselves. Marketers said the most notable change in customers over the past three years is the desire for new insights (28%), more content (26%) and less interaction with sellers (23%).

Some 43% of marketers say new tech tools are helping them solve their challenges. However, 29% say they didn’t know if this was true, suggesting problems with measuring success and ROI.

Why we care. It’s especially frustrating when the biggest challenge is internal, not external. Getting the people you work with on the same page should be easier than convincing outsiders to buy your product. Unfortunately, just because it should be doesn’t mean it is.

About The Author Constantine von Hoffman Constantine von Hoffman is managing editor of MarTech. A veteran journalist, Con has covered business, finance, marketing and tech for CBSNews.com, Brandweek, CMO, and Inc. He has been city editor of the Boston Herald, news producer at NPR, and has written for Harvard Business Review, Boston Magazine, Sierra, and many other publications. He has also been a professional stand-up comedian, given talks at anime and gaming conventions on everything from My Neighbor Totoro to the history of dice and boardgames, and is author of the magical realist novel John Henry the Revelator. He lives in Boston with his wife, Jennifer, and either too many or too few dogs.