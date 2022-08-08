Marketers say biggest challenge is getting cross-department alignment
Customers today want new insights, more content and less interaction with sellers.
Nearly a quarter (23%) of marketers say their biggest challenge is getting internal alignment on go-to-market initiatives across departments, according to a survey conducted by MarTech in partnership with Highspot.
Differentiating their brand from competitors was next on the list of biggest marketing challenges with 17%. Driving demand (15%) and proving ROI (14%) were practically tied for third. The report, “How Marketing Can Rise Above Economic Uncertainty,” surveyed nearly 300 marketing managers, directors and executive leaders from small, midsize and enterprise brands across the U.S.
Customers want to do it for themselves. Marketers said the most notable change in customers over the past three years is the desire for new insights (28%), more content (26%) and less interaction with sellers (23%).
Some 43% of marketers say new tech tools are helping them solve their challenges. However, 29% say they didn’t know if this was true, suggesting problems with measuring success and ROI.
Why we care. It’s especially frustrating when the biggest challenge is internal, not external. Getting the people you work with on the same page should be easier than convincing outsiders to buy your product. Unfortunately, just because it should be doesn’t mean it is.
