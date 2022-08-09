Conversational AI platform Invoca announced a new integration with Five9, a cloud contact center solution. With this integration, CX-focused businesses who use Five9 will be able to support more intelligent conversations between call agents and customers. They’ll also gain new capabilities to pull intelligence and insights about the overall customer journey.

Five9 is a featured partner in Invoca’s expanding Invoca Exchange app marketplace, which currently contains over 50 apps and integrations.

What it does. Invoca’s conversational platform will support the interactions that customers and prospects have with cloud call centers run by Five9. Agents using the Invoca integration will have a better idea of the journey a customer went through prior to the call. This includes a customer’s journey through marketing campaigns by way of Google or Facebook ads.

Having all of these journeys and conversations managed by this one platform allows marketers to better measure the impact of these interactions, as well as the marketing campaigns that drove customers to make these calls. This means that businesses are not just upgrading their call center functionality and CX, but gaining insights into revenue and efficiency.

Humans using data for better CX. When human agents are speaking with a customer, they can use the contextual insights provided to them by Invoca AI to make helpful, targeted recommendations for a customer’s next action.

This intelligence from Invoca can also help determine which customers in the Five9 cloud contact center get a live agent or are routed to a Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agent.

Why we care. Call centers are a critical touchpoint that can make or break the CX. Most customers who get to that point have already tried self-service, so it’s at least nice if the agent has some context so the customer isn’t starting from scratch with their problem.

Also, it’s not efficient for a business to have a human agent fielding every call, so intelligence about the customer journey can help triage the calls. The calls with common problems can be directed to automated solutions. Human agents can handle more complicated, less frequent service requests.

But beyond improved CX and efficient automation for service calls, there is another level of efficiency and revenue generation that can be achieved by connecting the dots between marketing campaigns and service calls.