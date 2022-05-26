Today, social media management platform Hootsuite announced it has joined TikTok’s Marketing Partner Program. Through the partnership, Hootsuite has launched an integration that allows brands to manage, execute and optimize TikTok content at scale.

About 38.5% of Hootsuite’s customers have planted a flag on TikTok, with the rest (around 63%) planning to launch TikTock content sometime this year, according to an internal Hootsuite study.

What it does. Hootsuite brand customers will be able to schedule and publish TikTok content within the Hootsuite platform. This will allow marketers to manage TikTok alongside efforts on all other social media platforms in one place.

Marketers will also be able to moderate and engage with comments in real-time. They will also gain post-performance and user engagement insights informing future campaigns.

Educational resources. Additionally, Hootsuite is rolling out TikTok-related resources for marketers. They include:

A culture guide that highlights key TikTok trends, including sound, aesthetics, types of videos and slang;

A blog content series that promotes best practices on growing business and building customer relationships on TikTok;

Workshops and webinars to walk through video content development with social media marketers and

A newsletter that provides tips and highlights successful video efforts on TikTok.

Why we care. TikTok isn’t only about reach. It’s also a place for authentic organic discovery and not just paid exposure for advertisers. With this added layer of realness comes a certain amount of risk for brands as they venture into uncharted territory. This Hootsuite partnership and rollout adds some needed structure and predictability to a brand’s debut on this rapidly growing social destination.