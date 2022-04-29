MarTech’s daily brief features daily insights, news, tips, and essential bits of wisdom for today’s digital marketing leader. If you would like to read this before the rest of the internet does, sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox daily.

Good morning, Marketers, and do you consider the impact of your marketing experience on consumers?

I don’t think this is a major revelation, but your customers realize that they are being marketed to. So brands should be sensitive not only to the value that campaigns drive, but also the overall impression of the marketing experience on consumers.

Fortunately, Nina Butler spoke directly to this need at The MarTech Conference.

The growing demand for first-rate marketing experiences is in part generational. Several years ago, I spoke with a tech company about hiring the best young talent. The company had to make sure their internal stack had the best applications because Gen Z digital natives expected best-in-class UX like Instagram, or other favorite apps. They wanted to work for companies that demonstrated the same high standards for digital workflow.

But people of all ages have flocked to digital channels over the last two years of pandemic, raising the bar even higher for marketing strategies that provide seamless experiences. Consumers want to be reassured that brands know how to communicate.

Chris Wood,

Editor

Quote of the day. “We can continue to create more of the same experiences that over time have become more generic — a little bit more spammy, a little bit more self-serving — or we can pause, reflect, and start to think about how we can begin creating more meaningful moments that deliver lasting impressions with our buyers.” Nina Butler, director of event experience at Alyce, in her presentation at The MarTech Conference.

