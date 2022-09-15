Apple is adding BIMI (brand indicators for message identification) to its next round of iOS 16 and macOS Ventura updates this fall, a move that will benefit consumers and companies.

BIMI lets brands display their logos next to authenticated emails. Those logos will only be displayed when both the email and the logo are properly authenticated. It gives consumers an easy way to differentiate actual company emails from cyberattacks in emails posing as a big brand.

Register here for The MarTech Conference — Sept. 28-29. It’s virtual and free!

With 850 million users and estimated 58% of desktop client market share, Apple’s decision is a big boost for BIMI. It is currently only used by 9% of companies, according to a study by Litmus, an email optimization vendor.

In addition to Apple, BIMI is supported by email providers Gmail, Yahoo, AOL and Fastmail and many email support companies including Valimail, Validity, Mailchimp, Proofpoint, Mailchimp, Proofpoint and Twilio SendGrid.

Dig deeper: How BIMI will boost brand recognition, email engagement

The program was developed by The AuthIndicators Working Group, a vendor-neutral committee of companies working to reduce email fraud through increased use of authentication. Its members include Google, Fastmail, MailChimp, Proofpoint, Twilio, Validity, Valimail and Yahoo.

Why we care. It’s odd that more companies haven’t adopted and publicized BIMI. In addition to fighting fraud — 90% of cyberattacks start with email — it gives consumers a verifiable reason to trust emails from brands and companies.

Everything you need to know about email marketing deliverability that your customers want and that inboxes won’t block. Get MarTech’s Email Marketing Periodic Table. Click here to check it out!

Get MarTech! Daily. Free. In your inbox. Processing...Please wait. SUBSCRIBE See terms.