Yahoo and DIRECTV announced a partnership for advertisers looking to bridge the linear and CTV divide, making 25 million TV households addressable for advertisers using the Yahoo DSP. The partnership includes DIRECTV Advertising, DISH Media and Fios, adding to Yahoo’s CTV reach of 80 million households in the U.S. DIRECTV Advertising will be available through Yahoo beginning in Q4 2022.

For omnichannel advertisers, the DIRECTV Advertising inventory through Yahoo will add linear and CTV addressability to a number of other digital channels, including digital out-of-home, mobile, desktop, video and digital audio.

Why we care. The whole point of an omnichannel DSP is to be able to access data sets and viewers at the right time, regardless of channel. TV watchers who use mobile might only subscribe to linear TV services, or they could be cord cutters that stream on CTV. Or they could be “cord shavers” who use both. Marketers can’t know or coordinate campaigns across channels efficiently unless they have combined data and addressability on linear and CTV. As the complicated TV landscape evolves, DSPs like Yahoo are meeting the demand to converge these different TV environments.

