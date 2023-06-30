In just 48 hours we received around 400 responses to our poll question about Google Analytics 4.

With the standard version of Universal Analytics sunsetting on July 1, we asked you:

What level of readiness are you (and/or your team) at when it comes to switching to GA4 from Universal Analytics? Are you ready for Google Analytics 4? Have your say in our poll

Despite plenty of frustration, almost a quarter of respondents said they had fully implemented and were already using GA4. Just over half said they had implemented it but were still learning how to use it. Almost 16% have it set up but have not started using it.

The takeaway from those statistics is that more than 90% of our joint readership is aboard the GA4 train, for better or worse.

Only 2.6% of respondents said they had no plans to use GA4. 4.6% have just not set it up yet.

Why we care. At first glance, this looks like a vote of confidence in Google’s analytics strategy. After all, there are plenty of alternatives to GA4 out there. But it’s not that simple. Rightly or wrongly, it’s possible to adopt a tool even though you really don’t like it.

“An unfinished product rushed to market.” “It’s not that the masses aren’t ready for GA4, it’s that GA4 isn’t ready for the masses. The UI is terrible.” “Terrible UI, terrible reporting.” Selected comments from poll respondents.

We might need to wait a while to see if people can make GA4 work for them or if frustrations with it start to make the alternatives look more attractive.