Recent years have seen gaming become an attractive advertising opportunity for brands. As more people are playing video games, there’s a huge potential for advertisers to reach new audiences. To gain further insight, DISQO CX surveyed 28,244 nationally representative consumers.

Their findings suggest that gaming is mainstream, with over one-third of the US population likely to have regular metaverse interactions within the next 5-10 years. Of those surveyed, 76% had noticed advertisements from brands. Consumers favored in-game experiences, bonus content, and embedded functionality, as these formats enhance the gaming experience for both gamers and advertising partners.

Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download How Brands Can Get in the Game. You’ll learn how to use the gaming medium to level-up your marketing, gain a better understanding of in-game audiences, and which ad formats are most popular with consumers.