Today, Integral Ad Science (IAS) introduced its Control Panel for contextual advertising partners. This suite of reporting and planning tools are offered to customers who use Context Control, which was introduced in 2021.

What it does. Advertisers will be able to plan, activate and optimize media placements using the IAS Signal platform, which draws on contextual, rather than identity-based, data. Marketers will be able to adjust their spend and measure ROI.

Tools in the Control Panel suite include:

Context Control Segment Catalog, which provides easy discovery of all 400+ off-the-shelf targeting segments;

Contextual Segment Reach Calculator, which advises on the prospective reach of IAS contextual targeting segments to appropriately plan campaigns.

Contextual Targeting Reporting insights into targeting segment performance, specifically focusing on viewability, reach and programmatic dimensions and

Contextual Targeting Profiles, which enables clients to bundle all of their desired targeting segments into one profile with a single segment ID for easy activation in their DSP.

Why we care. With the phasing out of third-party cookies and a more regulated data sharing environment, marketers are looking to more creative methods to manage and execute targeted campaigns.

Once upon a time, contextual data was crucial in helping marketers avoid risky ad placements. And it still is. But on top of that, the context of where ads are seen can also help marketers make sure they’re being seen by the right audience segments. The IAS Control Panel adds another layer of precision to the campaign by allowing marketers to use the contextual data to adjust their spend and help gauge ROI.

