HubSpot is expanding its two-year-old App Accelerator program with a focus on helping international and multimarket developers. In addition to aiding with marketing for the chosen apps, the program will also provide funds for the first time.

What it is. Launched in 2020, App Accelerator enlists HubSpot customers to build apps based on the firm’s inbound marketing platform. The developers build custom integrations and solutions targeting issues the company either wasn’t aware of or knows it doesn’t have the resources to develop itself. The company provides access to its experts who can provide technical support. Then they host a demo day where the apps are showcased for other customers and Google team members. Finally, the chosen apps are released and marketed as a custom collection in the HubSpot marketplace.

Those participating in the International Accelerator program also have the opportunity to receive a $50,000 to $150,000 investment by HubSpot to further develop their solutions.

“By expanding the program internationally, we’re able to provide the high quality and custom solutions that our global and multimarket customers need and deserve to help their business grow better,” Caitlin Siegrist, HubSpot’s App Accelerator manager, said in a statement.

Why we care. No company can know and/or address all its customers’ pain spots. A program that gives the vendor more insight and helps companies develop and sell their own solutions is clearly a win/win.

