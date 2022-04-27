MarTech’s daily brief features daily insights, news, tips, and essential bits of wisdom for today’s digital marketing leader. If you would like to read this before the rest of the internet does, sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox daily.

Good morning, Marketers, and how can you really be sure it’s the right time to engage a customer?

First, marketers need to let go of archaic strategies. They might have worked once upon a time. But customer behavior has changed.

For email, which has been around for ages, but remains a fantastic source of ROI, the old ways won’t work. According to Ryan Phelan, at our recent conference, marketers need to adapt the structure and timing of email engagement to the customer’s changing needs.

He calls for a switch from a lifecycle framework to more of an always-on touchpoint-based approach. Instead of trying to force customers into an outdated strategy, make it possible to learn from the discovery and buying behaviors that they engage in now.

Quote of the day. “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.” Elon Musk, CEO Tesla and SpaceX

