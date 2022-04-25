Account-based marketing (ABM) is a growth strategy brands are adopting at a rapid rate.

“70% of marketers say they use ABM, and there’s a 15% year over year increase in the usage of an ABM,” said Ali Haeri, VP of marketing at MNTN, in his presentation at The MarTech Conference. “But the problem with ABM is that everybody is using the same playbook.”

Email marketing, targeted advertising, and personalized landing pages are some of the most popular tactics employed by ABM marketers. And they can all be quite effective.

However, relying on the same old tactics can cause campaigns to become stale, which is why marketers need inventive ways to drive leads with ABM.

“The problem is that when all marketers are doing the same thing and working out of the same playbook, it’s really hard to differentiate yourself,” said Haeri. “It’s really hard to stand out, and when we’re considering our end-user, it’s really hard to cut through the noise.”

Enter CTV — a growing channel offering ABM marketers plenty of opportunities.

Too much at stake not to consider ABM/CTV integration

With all the time, effort, and resources that go into ABM strategies, marketers need to make sure they’re meeting their goals, less they end up wasting valuable campaign dollars.

“You may put a lot of effort into creating a personalized landing page experience for your ABM prospect, but do they even get to the landing page?” asked Haeri. “Are the other touchpoints working well enough to get a prospect to the landing page?”

He added, “The key consideration here is that there’s too much at stake to not nail your ABM strategy.”

Nine out of 10 marketers attribute larger deal sizes to their ABM program, according to data from Forrester Research. And 200% more revenue is generated by marketers who have an ABM program installed when compared to those that don’t, according to research from Terminus. With so much potential, marketers would be wise to get their ABM programs right.

“Having an effective implementation of an ABM strategy can do wonders for your business,” Haeri said.

Why use CTV in your ABM strategy?

“What we’re talking about here is using the biggest screen in the household — the television — as the channel to get your ABM targeted message out to your prospects,” said Haeri. “This is a mechanism where you can create distance from your competitors utilizing connected TV as a channel.”

ABM tactics can stand out from the competition by targeting users on CTV, drawing in those that may have been left out in the past. Here are some other reasons why it can serve as a powerful channel for your ABM strategy:

It’s highly targetable and fully measurable.

It’s a digital channel that serves high-impact ads.

It’s an effective demand generator.

Find audiences on CTV with ABM platforms

“B2B marketers don’t have the luxury that a lot of B2C marketers do,” said Haeri. “Everything needs to be measured meticulously, and you need to be assured you’re getting a strong return on your ad spend.”

To find the ideal audiences and make the most of CTV’s potential, marketers should identify an ABM platform or tool that can help them reach their goals. Haeri says the option you choose should accommodate brand needs, including features such as user targeting, CRM list management, and campaign measurement.

Regardless of which ABM platform you choose, it’s clear there are incredible opportunities for ABM marketers in CTV.

“Bring your ABM strategy to TV,” Haeri said. “Now that TV can be treated as a performance marketing channel, it’s a no-brainer.”

