Will in-person events continue to be impacted as COVID constantly reinvents itself?
With COVID seemingly never more transmissible, are marketers becoming more hesitant about attending live events? Take our quick survey.
Since the pandemic started we’ve been tracking how COVID-19 in its many and various manifestations has affected the way marketers attend conferences and other in-person business events through our Event Participation Index. And, as you’d expect, overall comfort with attending in-person events began to grow once vaccines and boosters made the virus seem less threatening. Activities like dining out, sports and movie- and theater-going are all but back to normal.
Recent COVID variants have, however, caused major spikes in cases across the country, if not — thankfully — corresponding spikes in hospitalizations and deaths. We thought it would be a good time to check in again about your attitudes toward in-person events. The data we gather helps organizers to better make plans and accommodations.
So, please take this quick, 3-minute survey and tell us how you are feeling about attending conferences in the remaining months of this year and the first half of 2023. We will publish the results here in the next few weeks.
