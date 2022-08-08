Since the pandemic started we’ve been tracking how COVID-19 in its many and various manifestations has affected the way marketers attend conferences and other in-person business events through our Event Participation Index. And, as you’d expect, overall comfort with attending in-person events began to grow once vaccines and boosters made the virus seem less threatening. Activities like dining out, sports and movie- and theater-going are all but back to normal.

Recent COVID variants have, however, caused major spikes in cases across the country, if not — thankfully — corresponding spikes in hospitalizations and deaths. We thought it would be a good time to check in again about your attitudes toward in-person events. The data we gather helps organizers to better make plans and accommodations.

So, please take this quick, 3-minute survey and tell us how you are feeling about attending conferences in the remaining months of this year and the first half of 2023. We will publish the results here in the next few weeks.

Click here to answer our survey.

Read next: Why we care about virtual events: The ultimate marketer’s guide

Get the daily newsletter digital marketers rely on. Processing...Please wait. SUBSCRIBE See terms.

About The Author Kim Davis Kim Davis is the Editorial Director of MarTech. Born in London, but a New Yorker for over two decades, Kim started covering enterprise software ten years ago. His experience encompasses SaaS for the enterprise, digital- ad data-driven urban planning, and applications of SaaS, digital technology, and data in the marketing space. He first wrote about marketing technology as editor of Haymarket’s The Hub, a dedicated marketing tech website, which subsequently became a channel on the established direct marketing brand DMN. Kim joined DMN proper in 2016, as a senior editor, becoming Executive Editor, then Editor-in-Chief a position he held until January 2020. Prior to working in tech journalism, Kim was Associate Editor at a New York Times hyper-local news site, The Local: East Village, and has previously worked as an editor of an academic publication, and as a music journalist. He has written hundreds of New York restaurant reviews for a personal blog, and has been an occasional guest contributor to Eater. Kim Davis is the Editorial Director of MarTech. Born in London, but a New Yorker for over two decades, Kim started covering enterprise software ten years ago. His experience encompasses SaaS for the enterprise, digital- ad data-driven urban planning, and applications of SaaS, digital technology, and data in the marketing space. He first wrote about marketing technology as editor of Haymarket’s The Hub, a dedicated marketing tech website, which subsequently became a channel on the established direct marketing brand DMN. Kim joined DMN proper in 2016, as a senior editor, becoming Executive Editor, then Editor-in-Chief a position he held until January 2020. Prior to working in tech journalism, Kim was Associate Editor at a New York Times hyper-local news site, The Local: East Village, and has previously worked as an editor of an academic publication, and as a music journalist. He has written hundreds of New York restaurant reviews for a personal blog, and has been an occasional guest contributor to Eater.