Today, LinkedIn rolled out new features to help B2B marketers post content and host live events on the platform.

Scheduled posts. Marketers can now schedule the specific date and time for posts to run on their organization’s LinkedIn page. This is a new capability, allowing users to schedule content within the LinkedIn platform, instead of depending on a third-party marketing or publishing tool.

Posts can be scheduled up to three months in advance, and all scheduled posts can be viewed and managed within the platform.

Live audio-only conversations. LinkedIn Audio Events, another new feature, allows users to host live conversations without video. The host announces the event and LinkedIn users can RSVP ahead of time, all in-platform.

Audio Events are structured informally, with a speaker on the “stage.” Other virtual attendees can raise their hand and be invited to join the stage and speak, if they choose.

LinkedIn already has a LinkedIn Live product for video events, but users need a third-party broadcasting tool to use it. There are no charges for events products, but LinkedIn requires creators and orgs to have 150 or more followers to their Page in order to host an event.

Dig deeper: How to personalize your brand on LinkedIn

Posting new jobs automatically. LinkedIn has also introduced an opt-in to post new job posts automatically on Pages.

If this option is chosen, LinkedIn will share one new job per day as a pre-scheduled post on the organization’s Page.

Following for Pages. Pages used by organizations can now follow other pages, in the way that individual LinkedIn users can follow others.

Why we care. Social media scheduling tools have long been a part of the digital marketer’s stack at larger and more mature organizations. LinkedIn is making it easier to schedule content and post jobs in-platform with a smaller budget and content staff. The new Audio Events give B2B marketers an added opportunity to share industry views and exchange ideas in a more casual way, hitting a middle ground between a written article and a professional video talk.