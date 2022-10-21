It’s time to reconsider how you measure and interpret your email campaign performance
If open rates aren’t the metric they once were, what is?
Digital Marketing Depot on October 21, 2022 at 9:36 am | Reading time: 1 minute
For years, core metrics like email open rates were a staple in nearly every email marketing program. But since Apple’s Mail Privacy Protection (MPP) went into effect, the reliability of the open rate has been called into question.
This shift, along with evolving email capabilities like personalization and dynamic content, and the looming end of third-party cookies are changing how marketers approach their email marketing strategy—and how they measure campaigns.
Litmus created this guide to help you do just that. Read it to understand:
- Why marketers are changing how they measure email effectiveness
- How to calculate and track meaningful email metrics
- Which email metrics resonate with different audiences and why
Learn more. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download Email Analytics in 2022–A Survivor Guide from Litmus.
