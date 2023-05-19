HubSpot’s April releases include a long-requested ability to book meetings for other users, many new Payments features and AI functionality to associate calls with deals.

Here are the updates relevant for managers:

Book meetings on behalf of other users (beta).

New HubSpot embed for Salesforce (beta).

Payments: Edit subscriptions (beta). Edit the next payment date for subscriptions. Create and send payment links from contact, company and deal records. Improved payouts experience. Include multiple payment links in forms. Payments Revenue Reporting Dashboard available in Starter.

Add conditional logic to the ‘Create record’ form (beta).

Manage your marketing emails from mobile.

Automatically associate calls with deals through HubSpot AI (beta).

Forms reporting moved to the Forms Analyze tab.

Saved views for website pages and blog posts.

Book meetings on behalf of other users (beta)

Save time and enable call-scheduling team members by using the new release to book meetings on behalf of other users directly on the deal, ticket, company, or contact record.

The release enables you to report on who scheduled a meeting and who was assigned the meeting. For example, you can now report on which business or sales development representatives (BDRs or SDRs) booked meetings for which account executives (AEs).

HubSpot embed for Salesforce (beta)

Save yourself and your team’s time from switching between HubSpot and Salesforce to see the complete view of the data using the new Salesforce HubSpot embed as part of HubSpot’s Salesforce integration.

Previously, only the five most recent HubSpot timeline activities and a limited number of properties were viewable in Salesforce.

HubSpot Payments receive many long-awaited improvements

If you have been unable to derive the benefits of using Payments, such as seeing and using payment data in the same system as your other reporting, the latest releases from HubSpot may eliminate that barrier to adoption.

To make it easier to upsell and retain customers who need to make changes to their subscriptions, you can change products, prices, quantities and discounts without canceling and restarting the subscription.

To improve the customer- and financial-team experience, you can edit the next payment date for subscriptions instead of canceling and restarting the subscription. This feature is especially useful for businesses where the first payment is made immediately to reserve services for upcoming months. Regular billing occurs on one particular date for all customers.

To help your team save time and make it easier to get paid, you can create and send payment links from contact, company and deal records. It now takes 10 seconds to create the link, compared to 3 minutes before this release.

To quickly and easily reconcile bank deposits with HubSpot Payments transactions, the payouts experience in Payment Settings now shows: The estimated date the payment will arrive in your bank account. Failed payments to take action on. The customer’s email address. A link to the Payment record to more easily identify the payment source.

To allow customers to select which product they want to purchase within one form, you can include multiple payment links on forms.

To save time creating reporting, the out-of-the-box Payment revenue reporting dashboard is now available in the Dashboard Library for HubSpot Starter customers, in addition to the current availability for Enterprise and Pro levels.

Add conditional logic to the ‘Create record’ form (beta)

Ensure your team is gathering complete, relevant and accurate data for reporting and insights by utilizing the new release to add conditional logic to properties with defined options inside the form that creates records in HubSpot. Once a selection is made on the first field, the following fields are customized for the previous option chosen.

Manage your marketing emails from mobile devices

Check the status of marketing emails from the convenience of your mobile device. This release lets you manage your marketing emails in the HubSpot mobile app.

You can also delete and test emails from the app and see when the email was last updated and by whom, the email details, performance and other key metrics.

Automatically associate calls with deals through HubSpot AI (beta)

Save your team time and gather more complete data by enrolling in the public beta for HubSpot AI that automatically associates calls with deals. Previously, associating calls with deals was a manual process, which meant many calls were not attached, and the relevant information was difficult for your reps to find and hard for you to report on.

Forms reporting moved to the Forms Analyze tab

You can now find the forms reporting more easily by clicking on the new Analyze tab in the Forms tool. Previously, form analytics were challenging to find within the Reports menu in the Analytics tools.

Saved views for website pages and blog posts

If you view a specific website page or blog post regularly, you can save time using the new Saved Views. Similar to the Saved Views in HubSpot’s other tools, the views can be shared to enable other HubSpot users to check these same pages or posts quickly.