Good morning: Data, data everywhere
Plus the ESG50. Fifty tech executives making a difference in environmental, social and governance initiatives.
MarTech’s daily brief features daily insights, news, tips, and essential bits of wisdom for today’s digital marketing leader. If you would like to read this before the rest of the internet does, sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox daily.
Good morning, Marketers, data, data everywhere
Is this getting too complicated? We have first-party data and everyone knows what that is. We also have zero-party data which, despite the name, is a subset of first-party data. Then there’s third-party data which everyone thinks is going away, but I doubt it. Wait, what about second-party data?
People don’t talk much about second-party data because this is data that one brand (or publisher) sells to, or trades or exchanges with, another. Which feels a bit icky. But second-party data might be getting a refresh thanks to privacy-enhancing technologies that are making it possible to share the data without sharing personally identifying information. That really took off in the health sector in response to COVID where data needed to be widely and swiftly shared without compromising patient privacy. Which makes sense.
Now what about fourth-party data? Or zero-party data minus one?
Kim Davis
Editorial Director
Shorts
What we’re reading. From tech research and advisory firm Constellation Research, here is the ESG50, fifty executives engaged in environmental, social and governance initiatives (published on Earth Day: April 22). Some familiar marketing tech and agency names on the list.