Janus Henderson is a global active asset manager, headquartered in London with a presence in major markets around the world. It was formed in 2017 from the merger of Henderson Global Investors, a U.K. company, and US-domiciled Janus Capital Group. Around half of its 340 investment professionals are based in North America.

The merger is directly relevant to the current composition of the stack as removing elements of duplication and redundancy resulting from bringing two stacks together is a work in progress

Serving institutional and individual investors, as well as individual financial advisers, Janus Henderson’s marketing has a twin B2B/B2C focus. Some of the big names in marketing technology are found in their stack, each playing a specific role.

Content production and automation

Highlights. Adobe’s creative cloud sits alongside Adobe Workfront, handling elements of content production and collaboration. “They will be working together for us; we’re just implementing Workfront,” said Forrest Smith, director of marketing technology at Janus Henderson Investors U.S.. We’re looking at Workfront as our marketing resource management tool, our MRM. Everything that’s produced should be pushing through there. That’s going to be the heartbeat of our content production. Adobe Creative Suite is what our creatives will be using to get their day-to-day done.”

Microsoft Teams also supports collaboration, while asset management for content creation is handled by Broadridge. As a global presence, Janus Henderson will lean on Smartling for translation services. “We’re just getting started with Smartling right now, more in our EMEA market,” said Smith. “The pain points of producing content with multiple translations — that’s going to help automate that process.”

Awareness

Highlights. Aiming to acquire both institutional and individual investors, as well as engage with financial advisers, Janus Henderson mixes online advertising with social platforms and has Salesforce Pardot B2B marketing automation to support email and other campaigns.

Consideration

Highlights. The consideration phase of the customer journey requires close engagement. Pardot figures here too as well as do solutions that support virtual, hybrid and in-person events — Chime Live, GlobalMeet, cvent.

Conversion

Highlights. Salesforce plays a big part in conversions for Janus Henderson. Seismic sales enablement integrates with Salesforce Sales Cloud, while Salesforce Engage makes marketing content available to the sales organization within Salesforce, allowing the sales organization to run its campaigns somewhere other than Pardot, which is reserved for marketing.

Allego is a sales training solution that Janus Henderson has integrated with Seismic (although relatively recently Seismic acquired its own training tool, Lessonly). Riva’s relationship engine joins the dots between Salesforce and Microsoft and Google customer engagement systems.

Reporting

Highlights. Finally, how are you doing? Everest by Validity has email reporting covered. Crazy Egg reports on website performance and allows A/B testing. Alteryx offers automated analytics and Tableau supports streamlined interpretation of data, primarily through visualizations.

