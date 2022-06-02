MarTech returns virtually on September 28-29 focusing on catching up to customers.

As you know, both B2B and B2C customers demand to be served how, when and where they want to be. It’s not easy, but it is table stakes to be successful. Serving customers across marketing channels, devices and internal functions, identifying them and acting appropriately based on their relationship with your brand, and orchestrating and personalizing their journeys comes with challenges. Plus, there are always new technologies, privacy challenges and navigating how all of these things come together as well.

If you’ve had success in any of these areas and think you have the experience to teach others, we want to hear from you. Specifically, we’re looking for experience industry practitioners to lead sessions on the following topics:

Account based marketing.

Customer journey orchestration.

Customer data management.

Customer data used for personalization.

Digital asset management.

Digital experience.

Email marketing.

Identity resolution.

Marketing automation.

Marketing operations.

Marketing performance management.

Virtual event management and creative use of technology.

Whether you’ve been speaking for years or have never spoken before but feel you have experience other marketers can learn from, please consider submitting a session pitch. We’re always looking for new speakers with diverse points of view.

The deadline for session pitches is August 12!

Your pitch is more likely to grab our attention if you:

Include details about what an attendee will be able to do better or different as a result of attending your session.

Are from a brand or can include a speaker from a brand company in your session.

Have a case study or specific examples that can be applied in different organizations.

Provide tangible takeaways and a plan of action for attendees to implement what you teach.

Jump over to this page for more details on how to submit a session idea, or directly to this page to create your profile and submit a session pitch.