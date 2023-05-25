While Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a part of marketing technology for some time, ChatGPT’s launch made the topic white-hot. As a result, more and more AI-powered solutions are being announced every day.

Here is a roundup of AI-powered martech products, platforms and features announced this week.

Pegasystems: Pega GenAI – a set of 20 generative AI-powered boosters to be integrated across Pega Infinity ‘23. The boosters include: A treatment creation assistant in Pega Customer Decision Hub will help users produce better treatments by providing text and image suggestions. Automatic interaction summaries in Pega Customer Service along with accelerated chatbot training and a customer interaction simulator. Email reply and meeting summary generators in Pega Sales Automation.

