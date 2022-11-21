The most controversial World Cup ever is underway and expected to be the most-watched sporting event in the world until the next one in 2026. This is why the marketers are out in force. To that end, here are some important World Cup marketing statistics.

19 : World Cup tournament sponsors.

: World Cup tournament sponsors. $7.5 billion : Total revenues for event organizer FIFA.

: Total revenues for event organizer FIFA. 7 and 69 : Tournament and team sponsors contacted by Bloomberg News based in places where human rights criticism was widespread — the U.S., Canada and in Europe.

: Tournament and team sponsors contacted by Bloomberg News based in places where human rights criticism was widespread — the U.S., Canada and in Europe. 0 : Tournament sponsors changing global advertising to reflect concerns for human rights.

: Tournament sponsors changing global advertising to reflect concerns for human rights. 20 : Sponsors of national teams who expressed their commitment to human rights and declined to disclose if their marketing might change.

: Sponsors of national teams who expressed their commitment to human rights and declined to disclose if their marketing might change. 13 : Sponsors of national teams who said they would change their marketing.

: Sponsors of national teams who said they would change their marketing. 67 : Percentage of soccer fans who think brands are more appealing when they participate in sports sponsorships versus 52% of the general population. (Nielsen)

: Percentage of soccer fans who think brands are more appealing when they participate in sports sponsorships versus 52% of the general population. (Nielsen) 59 : Percentage of soccer fans worldwide who will buy a sponsor’s product over a rival’s equivalent versus 45% of the general population. (Nielsen)

: Percentage of soccer fans worldwide who will buy a sponsor’s product over a rival’s equivalent versus 45% of the general population. (Nielsen) 56: Percentage of soccer fans worldwide likely to inform themselves about brands that sponsor sporting events versus 39% of the general population. (Nielsen)

Influence

1 in 2: Average number of people in 34 nations planning to watch who expect to buy World Cup merchandise. (Ipsos)

Average number of people in 34 nations planning to watch who expect to buy World Cup merchandise. (Ipsos) 75, 73 and 68 : Top 3 percentages, by nation (China, Indonesia and India), of those who expect to buy World Cup merchandise. (Ipsos)

: Top 3 percentages, by nation (China, Indonesia and India), of those who expect to buy World Cup merchandise. (Ipsos) 0: Number of those nations with teams participating in the World Cup. (Ipsos)

Audience and awareness

5 billion: Number of people who will watch some of the World Cup. (Nielsen)

Number of people who will watch some of the World Cup. (Nielsen) 95 : Percentage of sports fans worldwide aware of the World Cup (Highest of any event). (Nielsen)

: Percentage of sports fans worldwide aware of the World Cup (Highest of any event). (Nielsen) 9 : Percentage of Australian population unaware of the World Cup (Highest). (Ipsos)

: Percentage of Australian population unaware of the World Cup (Highest). (Ipsos) 62 : Percentage of U.S. population unaware of the World Cup (Lowest). (Ipsos)

: Percentage of U.S. population unaware of the World Cup (Lowest). (Ipsos) United States : Location of the 2026 World Cup.

: Location of the 2026 World Cup. 3,587,538: All-time highest attendance at the World Cup, held in 1994 in the U.S.

Planning to watch

79 : Percentage of Argentinian population planning to watch (Highest in world). (Ipsos)

: Percentage of Argentinian population planning to watch (Highest in world). (Ipsos) 24: Percentage of U.S. population planning to watch (lowest) (Ipsos)

Watching at work

57 : Average percentage of 34 nations’ population who say they will watch at work (Ipsos)

: Average percentage of 34 nations’ population who say they will watch at work (Ipsos) 82 : Percentage of Indonesian population who say they will watch at work (Highest) (Ipsos)

: Percentage of Indonesian population who say they will watch at work (Highest) (Ipsos) 22: Percentage of Japanese population who say they will watch at work (Lowest) (Ipsos)

Skipping school or work

31 : Average percentage of 34 nations’ population who say they will miss school or work to watch. (Ipsos)

: Average percentage of 34 nations’ population who say they will miss school or work to watch. (Ipsos) 63 : Percentage of India’s population who say they will miss school or work to watch. (Highest) (Ipsos)

: Percentage of India’s population who say they will miss school or work to watch. (Highest) (Ipsos) 14: Percentage of Japan’s population who say they will miss school or work to watch. (Lowest) (Ipsos)

Popularity with key demographic

25 : Percentage of U.S. gamers interested in the World Cup versus 18% of the overall population. (YouGov)

: Percentage of U.S. gamers interested in the World Cup versus 18% of the overall population. (YouGov) 49 : Percentage of British gamers interested in the World Cup versus 41% of the overall population. (YouGov)

: Percentage of British gamers interested in the World Cup versus 41% of the overall population. (YouGov) 51: Percentage of German gamers interested in the World Cup versus 45 % of the overall population. (YouGov)

U.S. sports fans in particular

37 : Percentage of U.S. sports fans not planning to watch any World Cup games. (Alton Solon)

: Percentage of U.S. sports fans not planning to watch any World Cup games. (Alton Solon) 26 : Percentage of U.S. sports fans willing to pay to watch the World Cup coverage, more than almost every European country surveyed. (Alton Solon)

: Percentage of U.S. sports fans willing to pay to watch the World Cup coverage, more than almost every European country surveyed. (Alton Solon) 29: Amount in dollars U.S. fans would pay. (Alton Solon)

